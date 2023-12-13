KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has achieved a record-high retention rate for its first-year students.

Retention rate measures the percentage of first-time undergraduate students who return to the same institution the following fall. The new record retention percentage for UT is 91%, well above the national average of 75%.

School officials said the figure reflects the school’s overall growth.

“If you would have looked just less than five years ago, our retention rate was 86.6%. It’s notable growth for the number of students that come back to UT each year,” Vice Provost of Student Success Amber Williams said.

Williams is in a newly-created role with one goal in mind— help every student reach graduation and beyond.

“I think I have the best job on campus because I get to wake up every single day thinking about how to create experiences where each of our students thrive academically,” Williams said. “My primary roll is thinking about how they transition to the University through orientation, thinking about how we advise them, how we support them academically, the types of resources we provide and ultimately insure that they graduate and get great jobs or go into grad school.”

So far, Williams has received great responses from the creation of programs like the Vol Success Teams.

“Think about day one, you get to show up and someone tells you, ‘you are amazing.’ Who does that? They love that. They love that we are hyping them up. We are their cheerleaders each and every day,” Williams said. “Our students really like the personalized approach that they are receiving at the University.”

Williams told me there are still plans in the works to keep retention rate high and improve student success.

“One of the things we’ve talked to our students about is they would like to have a space that is just focused on academic success,” Williams said. “What our goal is in 2026 is to renovate Melrose which is one of the buildings right here in the middle of campus and we are going to move the resources [there].”

Not only has Williams spearheaded this growing campaign for student success, she helped create a new program called ‘Vol Edge.’ The goal is to help graduating seniors think more about their long term future before they graduate.