KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has yet another accolade to add to its resume. In addition to its nationally-ranked athletics programs, the school itself has been nationally recognized for its affordability and quality.

Tennessee received a four-star rating out of five in Money Magazine’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings. It is the only public university in Tennessee to make the list.

“I think it’s a well deserved recognition for our efforts to keep tuition low. We have not raised tuition in four years here,” UT Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick said. “In addition to that we continue to provide substantial financial aid and scholarships for our applicants to the university.”

UT paid more than $86 million in aid to fall 2022 first-year students. According to the Money Magazine rankings, 98% of UT students with need receive grants and more than 80% of students overall receive some sort of grant.

In the hustle and bustle of the school year, it’s easy to see that this is a destination school for those from all around the country. That’s just one of the reasons UT continues to strive to ensure affordable education.

“I think it’s important to recognize that other costs have been rising with inflation and we want to make sure that we preserve access to the states land grant flagship institution,” Zomchick said.

Nine out of ten 2022 graduates from Tennessee had either found employment or decided to continue their education with six months of their commencement.

The school is continuing to invest and re-invest in itself by hiring more faculty to help with the growing enrollment numbers, building new facilities as well as updating some of the older ones around campus.

“We’ve got world class faculty who are dedicated to giving the students the best education possible,” Zomchick said. “In addition to working in their fields to put forward the frontiers of knowledge in their fields, we’ve got great support staff who are absolutely devoted to our students.”

According to UT’s website, in-state tuition last year cost roughly $13,000 before additional fees are tacked on. They always look for efficient ways to keep the costs low and hope to keep this trend of little to no tuition increase for years to come.