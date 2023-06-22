KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A groundbreaking ceremony for Innovation South, an 85,000-square-foot multi-use facility at the University of Tennessee Research Park at Cherokee Farm, was held Thursday, June 22.

This new building will play a crucial role in educating and training a new workforce generation, exploring cutting-edge research, and developing technology for critical sectors such as biotechnology, automotive, forestry, and manufacturing.

“It’s exciting for us because its another building here at the research park that is a great example of how we’re partnering with industry to develop new ideas, new discovery that can change people’s lives,” said UT Chancellor Donde Plowman.

UT is the main tenant of the building. They will be using a 30,000-square-foot facility inside Innovation South focused on advanced manufacturing research and development as well as workforce development training and education. The facility will also be the new home of UT’s Fibers and Composites Manufacturing Facility (FCMF), the longtime vision of UT–ORNL Governor’s Chair for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Uday Vaidya.

The building will offer critical workforce training for students from high schools, community and technical colleges and universities as well as workers seeking additional training. Students will learn about material design and evaluation, advanced manufacturing processes and quality control.

“This facility will be amazing for learners at all levels, because they will get hands-on experiences with everything industry needs them to know,” said Vaidya. “We are projecting at least 50 graduate students and about 100 undergraduates in a given semester will work on research projects, plus about 15 postdocs and technical staff. Add to that mix 50 to 100 students and workers coming through for training each year—it will be a very dynamic space.”

Other businesses using Innovation South include the U.S. Forest Service, Trimble, EDP Biotech, and Volkswagen Group of America.

“Innovation South demonstrates UT’s continued commitment to co-locate our leading researchers with their industry partners, quickly turning research results into new products that strengthen and grow Tennessee’s innovation economy,” said Plowman.

