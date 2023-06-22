KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For many, our pets are family members. When that beloved dog, cat or bird leaves us it’s one of the most difficult things to face. Helping families through that grief is just one part of a new center that combines social work and veterinary medicine.

Dr. Elizabeth Strand, the director for the Center for Veterinary Social Work, had the idea to bring social work practices into the veterinary field at the University of Tennessee. The idea came to her in 2002 and has culminated into this new center.

I know what it’s like to have a senior pet at home and I dread the day we have to say goodbye. Helping people handling the loss of a pet is one reason the center for veterinary work came to be.

“People’s hearts break when their animals die of course and veterinarians also have compassionate hearts and experience stress as part of their work,” Dr. Strand said. “We basically take care of the human beings.”

The center shifting from the original focus of just people to now include pets of all kinds.

“Our vision for the Center for Veterinary Social Work is attending to the welfare of all species through excellence and global interprofessional practice,” Dr. Strand said. “When we work together, how can we care for all beings not just animals and not just humans?”

The creation of this center boils down to the Deans of the College of Social Work and the College of Veterinary Medicine wanting to work together.

“Two deans with amazing visions who are willing to look at each others curricula, faculty and opportunities to create a center that promotes the scholarship and productivity of all faculty and staff in both colleges with this vision of attending to the welfare of all species,” Dr. Strand said.

Strand also said that they work better when they work together. Both the College of Social Work and College of Veterinary Medicine will share the responsibility for faculty, staff and financials at the center. It will aide in things like dealing with pet loss, grief, animal assisted interactions and the link between human and animal violence.

The dean of the College of Social Work says the center is dedicated to research and education for the welfare of animals and the people who care for them.