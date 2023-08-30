KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University Of Tennessee System is expanding eligibility for the UT Promise Scholarship. The university previously expanded eligibility in 2021.

The qualifying income level for UT Promise scholarship recipients has gone from $60,000 to $75,000 (adjusted gross income). The previous increase was from $50,000 to $60,000.

“UT Promise is more than a scholarship program; it’s a promise that we make to the young people of Tennessee. It’s a promise that their dreams, ambitions and hard work will not be limited by financial barriers,” Boyd said. “Through UT Promise, we are investing in the next generation of leaders, innovators and change-makers who will shape the future of our state and beyond.”

UT Promise guarantees a minimum $500 award per semester for qualifying students. The scholarship was created in March 2019 and since that time, more than 2,200 students have enrolled at a UT campus tuition-free.

“These scholarship program enhancements represent additional steps taken by the University to decrease students’ cost to attend the UT school of their choice while also incentivizing program engagement,” reads a release from UT.

UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship, meaning that it guarantees free tuition and fees after other financial aid is received for qualifying undergraduates. To qualify, the student

needs to qualify for the Hope Scholarship, meet the academic qualifications for the institution and be a Tennessee resident. To learn more, click here.

This announcement comes as UT System President Randy Boyd prepares to tour high schools across the state for the fourth UT Promise tour. The tour will kick off in Knoxville on Sept. 5.