KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local schools are heading back to class over the next few weeks. From school supply shopping to a visit to the doctor, there is a lot to do to get children ready for the new school year.

One of the biggest requirements for students returning to class, no matter the age group, is they must be up to date with their vaccines.

Just like getting school supplies and the proper school attire, making sure your kids have the vaccines they need before they go back to school is also important, according to medical professionals.

“A lot of these vaccines, for example, polio, we don’t see very much of at all anymore in the world and that’s because we’ve protected ourselves against them using the vaccines,” said Dena Mashburn, director of nursing at the Knox County Health Department.

The Tennessee Department of Health requires all children going to school or child care to have several vaccines, including those for measles, hepatitis A, hepatitis B and polio.

“A vaccine is something that causes your body to create its own immune response. So the next time you’re exposed to a disease, a germ, your body recognizes it and says send out the troops we need to protect you,” Mashburn said.

Preschool has a set of required shots. For most, those shots are given to babies in their first few months. Students enrolling in kindergarten and seventh grade will have a list of boosters they will need to get as well.

Tdap is a vaccine not only required for school children but is highly recommended for new parents and families. According to Mashburn, the vaccine protects children from whooping cough.

“Little children can be at a great risk for that,” Mashburn said. “Whooping cough can really affect young infants before they’re able to be vaccinated.”

The Tdap vaccine also provides protection from tetanus which can be deadly. It is recommended that adults get a booster every ten years.

Schools require a Tennessee Immunization Certification for each vaccination. There are some exceptions for medical and religious purposes.

The Knox County Health Department recommends that parents book an appointment. Schedule an appointment by calling a local health department. In Knox County, the number is 865-215-5070.

Knox County Schools has been sending out the following reminder to rising seventh-grade parents: