KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee‘s announcement Tuesday proposing a statewide expansion of an education voucher program continues to leave parents divided across the state.

The proposal would expand voucher eligibility to all 95 counties, allowing tax money to cover $7,000 of a private school student’s tuition cost. For homeschooled students, it isn’t quite that simple.

Only homeschools classified under the Category IV umbrella – a church-related “umbrella school” that is supervised by that church – are eligible. Independent home schools are not.

Ashley Wright is a homeschool mom of four and feels that the proposal only benefits a certain group of kids.

“It will more so only benefit the ones that are already in private school or already going that route,” Wright said. “Does the government really need a say in the private sector and in the homeschooling world?”

Wright’s kids are in what is known as an independent home school, so she and her family are not eligible for the funds.

“Are you going to start telling me my curriculum choices?” Wright said. “How much of my independence as a homeschooler could I possibly lose?”

While Wright would prefer to keep her educational freedom in her household, she is not pardoned from the expenses that come with it.

“We still have to pay the education taxes,” Wright said. “I think it’s almost eight percent and we don’t have any of the benefits of that.”

Wright said that other moms in her circle are on on-board with her way of thinking.

“We choose to homeschool because we want the say in our education and we don’t want stipulations,” Wright said.