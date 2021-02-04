$10,000 raised for Greenbriar Teacher Supply Depot

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Citizens National Bank has partnered with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Reserve Officers to raise $10,000 for the Greenbriar Teacher Supply Depot.

It’s really something that teachers really look forward to. It really helps them and we’re so proud that the Sevier County Community steps up and really supports the school system. Jack Parton, Sevier County Director of Schools

The Greenbriar Teacher Supply Depot provides school supplies for teachers so that they can distribute them to students who are attending virtual classes or face challenges due to the economic impact of the pandemic.