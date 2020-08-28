16 UT students earn Gilman study abroad scholarships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sixteen University of Tennessee Pell Grant recipients will be studying abroad after earning Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships for the spring 2021 semester.

The congressionally funded scholarship was created to broaden the United States student population studying and interning abroad who might not otherwise have the opportunity to study aboard. More than 2,500 students nationally were offered awards out of 7,000 total applicants.

“Being selected as a Gilman Scholar is an incredible honor, and we are extremely proud of our recent award recipients,” Annastasia Williams, coordinator with UT’s Center for Global Engagement, said. “The scholarship opens up so many possibilities for students who want to engage globally, and we know our newest Gilman Scholars will feel the impact academically, professionally, and personally.”

The following students received the Gilman Scholarship in the second cycle:

Alexia Angelos of Lenoir City, a sophomore majoring in microbiology with a minor in Hispanic studies, who plans to study in Spain

Abegale Costilla of Memphis, a sophomore majoring in child and family studies, who plans to study in Sweden

TeAyra Dillard of Memphis, a senior majoring in food science with a minor in biology, who plans to study in Spain

Kiara Finch of Memphis, a junior majoring in finance, who plans to study in Spain

Ryker Hill of Gallatin, a junior majoring in chemistry, who studied this past summer with an online international Japanese language program

Grace Hooper of Knoxville, a junior majoring in architecture, who plans to study in Finland

Taylor Jefferson of Chattanooga, a sophomore majoring in communication studies, who plans to study in China, the United Kingdom, and Brazil

Angela Jo of Memphis, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and cellular and molecular biology, who plans to study in Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom

Ruth Lamptey of Antioch, a senior majoring in hospitality and tourism management, who plans to complete a virtual internship in Ghana

Melissa Lozano Lykes of Chattanooga, a senior majoring in architecture with a minor in English, who plans to study in Poland

Isabelle Marshall of Spring City, a junior majoring in public administration with a minor in political science and public policy analytics, who plans to study in the Czech Republic

Cade Murry of Chattanooga, a junior majoring in psychology, who plans to study in the United Kingdom

Sarah Parsons of Cookeville, a sophomore majoring in therapeutic recreation, who plans to study in Germany and the United Kingdom

Stephanie Sauceda of Antioch, a junior majoring in human resource management with a minor in public health, who plans to study in Japan

Sam Turley of Long Beach, California, a sophomore majoring in political science, who plans to study in the United Kingdom

Jessica Wunder of Maryville, a senior majoring in public relations with a minor in Hispanic studies, who plans to study in Colombia

Four additional students were selected as alternates for the award:

Nesma Abdelnabi of Knoxville, a junior majoring in nursing, who plans to study in Greece

Kari Propes of Knoxville, a senior majoring in architecture, who plans to study in Italy

Ashleigh Roberson of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a sophomore majoring in medical laboratory science with a minor in Italian studies, who plans to study in Italy, Australia, and Morocco

Mary Margaret Williams of Memphis, a senior majoring in architecture, who plans to study in Denmark

More than 1,300 U.S. universities and schools have sent more than 31,000 Gilman Scholars to 145 countries around the globe.

“These diverse American students gain critical skills overseas that expand their career options and ability to make an impact in their home communities,” Heidi Manley, the chief of USA Study Abroad in the U.S Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, said.

The program puts an emphasis on supporting first-generation college students, students in STEM fields, ethnic and racial minority students, students with disabilities, students who are veterans, students attending community colleges and minority-serving institutions, and other populations underrepresented in study abroad.

UT canceled summer 2020 and fall 2020 study abroad programs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Gilman recipients will postpone study abroad plans to spring 2021 or later.