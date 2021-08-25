601 active cases found in Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas sent a letter out to parents Wednesday night clarifying contract tracing and online learning. On Wednesday, the district began its partnership with the Knox County Health Department to identify cases.

KCHD also will be contact tracing for the school. Thomas wrote in his letter that this process will cause a “significant increase in the number of reported active cases” on the COVID-19 dashboard. As of August 25, there were 601 active cases in the district, 67 cases are staff cases and 534 were student cases. The day before there was a total of 278 active cases and only two staff cases.

He also clarified that while entire schools are not allowed to move to online learning, isolated or quarantined students will have the opportunity to temporarily receive virtual instruction. Knox County Schools are providing assignments through Canvas. According to Thomas, this means students can complete assignments while they are away from school.

