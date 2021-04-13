A look at COVID-19 relief funds and priorities for East TN school districts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education, according to Gov. Bill Lee.

On Monday, Lee along with Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly urged school districts to ensure that federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement.

Lee said funding should be focused on these areas:

Early reading, tutoring, and summer programming with a focus on phonics

Student readiness supports including ACT preparation

Expanding access to advanced coursework

CTE equipment and programs

Innovative models for K-12 mental health supports

Teacher recruitment and retention

Deferred maintenance for facilities

Technology for devices and high-speed internet

Serving special needs and low-income students

“By using these funds wisely and returning to in-person learning, we have the opportunity to set our students up for decades of success,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate the General Assembly passing common-sense provisions that ensure we stay focused on progress, not punishment as teachers, schools and districts get back on their feet after serious disruption.”

Here is how much each district received:

Knox County Schools

Round 1: $12,886,556

$12,886,556 Round 2: $50,810,034

$50,810,034 Round 3: $114,112,118

$114,112,118 TOTAL: $177,808,708

Anderson County Schools

R ound 1: 1,363,923

1,363,923 Round 2: 5,211,798

5,211,798 Round 3: $11,704,958

$11,704,958 TOTAL: 18,280,679

Blount County Schools

R ound 1: 1,961,847

1,961,847 Round 2: 7,534,471

7,534,471 Round 3: $16,921,352

$16,921,352 TOTAL: $26,417,670

Sevier County Schools

R ound 1: 2,862,713

2,862,713 Round 2: 12,255,157

12,255,157 Round 3: $27,523,342

$27,523,342 TOTAL: $42,641,212

Other East Tennessee school district totals:

Campbell: $24,823,307.60

Jefferson: $21,894,291.38

Loudon: $10,562,769.29

Roane: $20,558,781.84

Look up out how much funding your district received in Round 1, Round 2 and Round 3.

The amount that East Tennessee cities received from COVID-19 relief funds was released in March.