A look at COVID-19 relief funds and priorities for East TN school districts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education, according to Gov. Bill Lee.
On Monday, Lee along with Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly urged school districts to ensure that federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement.
Lee said funding should be focused on these areas:
- Early reading, tutoring, and summer programming with a focus on phonics
- Student readiness supports including ACT preparation
- Expanding access to advanced coursework
- CTE equipment and programs
- Innovative models for K-12 mental health supports
- Teacher recruitment and retention
- Deferred maintenance for facilities
- Technology for devices and high-speed internet
- Serving special needs and low-income students
“By using these funds wisely and returning to in-person learning, we have the opportunity to set our students up for decades of success,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate the General Assembly passing common-sense provisions that ensure we stay focused on progress, not punishment as teachers, schools and districts get back on their feet after serious disruption.”
Here is how much each district received:
Knox County Schools
- Round 1: $12,886,556
- Round 2: $50,810,034
- Round 3: $114,112,118
- TOTAL: $177,808,708
Anderson County Schools
- Round 1: 1,363,923
- Round 2: 5,211,798
- Round 3: $11,704,958
- TOTAL: 18,280,679
Blount County Schools
- Round 1: 1,961,847
- Round 2: 7,534,471
- Round 3: $16,921,352
- TOTAL: $26,417,670
Sevier County Schools
- Round 1: 2,862,713
- Round 2: 12,255,157
- Round 3: $27,523,342
- TOTAL: $42,641,212
Other East Tennessee school district totals:
- Campbell: $24,823,307.60
- Jefferson: $21,894,291.38
- Loudon: $10,562,769.29
- Roane: $20,558,781.84
Look up out how much funding your district received in Round 1, Round 2 and Round 3.
The amount that East Tennessee cities received from COVID-19 relief funds was released in March.