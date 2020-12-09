A look at needs facing some school districts during pandemic as Gov. Lee considers special session

In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, photo fifth grade teacher Lauren Furst leads an online class at Meridien Public Charter School, in Washington. Several DC charter schools have been doing in-person teaching for small groups of students. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – As Governor Bill Lee considers a special session on education and the issues school districts are facing during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re taking a closer look at some of the help the state could provide.

Anderson County Schools’ Spokesperson Ryan Sutton said Wednesday their Director of Schools spoke to lawmakers this week about four key issues in which they’re seeking relief.

The first is testing. Students are set to return to standardized testing, known as TN Ready.

Sutton said their district is in favor of testing that doesn’t have any negative impact on teacher evaluations.

“We don’t know exactly where those students, how our virtual students have learned or not learned through the progress of the year in this quarantine,” he said.

Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown and Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-TN 13) want it eliminated in a special session.

“We shouldn’t be giving that test at all because it’s a standardized test by definition. This is not a standard year. There is nothing valid or reliable that will come from the millions spent on stressing the kids, these families, and these teachers,” Johnson said.

State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R – TN 6) said she would be in favor of a special session because of the many questions outstanding for schools, including testing and accountability.

Brown also noted many educators are “burning through” their accrued paid leave to quarantine, and advocated lawmakers fund additional paid leave.

“Educating in a pandemic poses challenges for which we have never been trained, for which we could not have ever been prepared, and yet Tennessee educators are certainly rising to the challenge,” she said.

Another issue is state funding. For Anderson County, specifically, Sutton said they’re wanting funding restored to last year, before decreased enrollment brought on by health concerns this year.

“Because of the circumstances of covid-19, a lot of the students’ parents have either chosen to hold them out for their kindergarten year, which has knocked a lot of our registration down, as well as some students have transitioned to other online programs,” Sutton explained.

Sutton noted they lost $700,000 from the last fiscal year, due to the drop in enrollment. He also estimated an additional $300,000 in costs to the school system for additional nurses. He said the state funds two nurses, for 5,900 students. Anderson County Schools has 15, he said, to ensure a nurse is available on each campus.

“I don’t think we would have had the success of keeping the case numbers down or even remaining in school if we didn’t have those nurses,” Sutton added.

Brown also wants to see more money for staff, including nurses, mental health professionals, contact tracers, as well as specialists to help students with learning gaps in reading and math skills.

She also believes a special session would speed needed relief along.

“If you move those through the regular session, it could be much, much later when a decision is made and that could impact a decision a district is making about how to utilize their time and resources,” she said.

The legislative session begins January 12th. Rep. Johnson said if there is a special session, it will most likely be in January.