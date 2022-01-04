KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A company called SafeDefend is working to improve school security against active shooters with the touch of a finger.

The director of training says the goal is to improve the lockdown response time. An emergency notification system instantly triggers an alert to law enforcement and personnel in the school to begin lockdown procedures.

A school staff member’s fingerprint is used to activate the alert that warns the entire school and law enforcement about the threat and pings the threat’s location.

Douglas Parisi says the system is saving lives when seconds count. He compares it to a fire alarm. Parisi says it allows people to focus on getting to safety as quickly as possible.

“The moment it’s activated. I’ve done my due diligence to get everybody else notified. I’ve done my due diligence to get law enforcement notified. Now all I have to do is protect my classroom, my students or get myself to safety. That’s all we want. We want people to get notified within one second,” Parisi said.

Parisi says SafeDefend’s technology is primarily in high schools across the Midwest. The company is hoping to expand into Tennessee soon.