ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Ground has been broken for the newest addition to Alcoa City Schools. While it won’t be a totally new school building, Alcoa Intermediate School will get an addition to its current building.

The construction is expected to add about 14 classrooms and has been in the works for about four years.

“There’s lots of great development going on, lots of new businesses coming in and so with that obviously our school needs to grow as well to accommodate that,” said Rebecca Stone, director of Alcoa City Schools.

Stone said the district is still making sure the small town aspect of the community remains despite the system’s growth.