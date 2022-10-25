CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.

Brad Scott, the CEO of Chatt Prep, hopes to expand its learning model to Knoxville with plans to open a new tuition-free charter school in 2024.

“Just like Knox County Schools we want what’s best for students and we are not in competition with Knox County Schools. Knox County School is doing great things. We want to work with Knox County Schools by providing a choice for families,” Scott said.

Knox Prep will ultimately serve students in grades 6-12, but in its first year, it will start with only sixth graders and then add a higher grade level each year. Just like Chatt Prep, the school’s mission is to serve young men.

“Engage young men in a rigorous nurturing environment that prepares them to go to and through college, graduate college and obtain excellent careers one day in their future,” Scott said.

Chatt Prep’s dean of students and football coach says the boys-only model is helping close the achievement gap and provide better outcomes.

“I think all boys are necessary right now, especially in the society that we live in. Right now, women are winning at a higher rate, and we can continue to build our young men, which will help build more of a society we would love to be in,” Joe Banks said.

Scott wants Knox Prep to be a community-led school. He says Knox Prep is focused on community engagement through partnerships and mentorships that will set students up for success.

“We want to know our kids. We want to nurture them. We want to know our parents and ensure that we are growing intentionally and growing as a family and as a team,” Scott said.

Scott says they plan to submit a charter in April 2023 to the Knox County School board for approval.

Families interested in enrolling can visit knoxvilleprep.org to learn more.