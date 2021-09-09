All proceeds from Knox County Schools coupon book fundraiser going back to schools in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of Knox County Schools‘ biggest annual fundraisers is underway and even more money is going back to the students and schools this year. The annual coupon book fundraiser offers discounts totaling hundreds of dollars to area restaurants, stores, and attractions.

The books are $10 and the full price from each sale will go to the school of the student who sells it. Coupon books can be purchased from students or directly at any Knox County school. The fundraiser runs now through Sept. 29.

“The coupon book fundraiser is a great way to provide support directly to KCS schools and to build a positive culture for Knox County students,” Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “We’re excited that the full $10 purchase price will now be directed to schools, and we’re grateful for the students, families, and business partners who are supporting this year’s campaign.”