Anderson County Health Department brings COVID-19 vaccine to high schools

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE)– Anderson County Schools partnered with the Anderson County Health Department to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 years and older.

Ryan Sutton, spokesperson for Anderson County Schools, said about 45 students between Anderson County and Clinton high schools received their first Pfizer dose Monday morning.

Sutton said parents were asked if they wanted their child vaccinated the week before.

It was an optional vaccination, Sutton said, giving students easy access to the vaccine.