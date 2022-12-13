CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) programs in East Tennessee were recognized for their dedication and outstanding community support.

The mayors of Knox, Anderson and Roane Counties signed a proclamation making Dec. 6 the first JROTC Appreciation Day. Future cadets in all three high schools in Anderson County stood at attention for the inaugural JROTC Appreciation Day event.

“It feels good to know the public loves and appreciates what we do for them. You know we work really hard and really enjoy providing all the services that we do and it’s a good thing to know that people enjoy it,” said Amber Shelton, a senior at Clinton High School.

Local leaders each presented the proclamation in recognition of the JROTC programs at Anderson County High School, Clinton High School and Oak Ridge High School. They praised the cadets for motivating and guiding thousands of students to become strong citizens and leaders.

Proclamation from the Office of the Anderson County Mayor. (WATE Staff)

“It’s just kind of a good opportunity to get to know all different personalities and the way that you work with them and the way that you can kind of compromise on certain things but stand your ground on others and it’s just a really good balance for work-life in the future,” said Shelton.

Cadets each serve unique roles in their units. Audrey Wood is in the Navy JROTC program at Anderson County High School. She says she is proud of the personal growth she has achieved, which is reflected in her decorated uniform.

“I have my academic captain ribbon and drill team captain ribbon just denoting me as the leader in both of those groups. I also have a cross above my name tag as chaplain for the program,” said Wood.

The cadets say the proclamation and day of appreciation reinforce the work they are doing in the community.

“I think it means possibilities in the sense that I think so many more people who aren’t really aware of what JROTC is really all about are going to have a better idea because we have our own day,” Sasha Umansky, a senior at Oak Ridge High School.

Anderson County High School’s Navy JROTC program was established in 2001 as the first program in the county, and it is currently composed of 136 cadets.