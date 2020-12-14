Anderson County Schools move to virtual learning until Jan. 5

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools will move to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15, and not resume a regular schedule until Jan. 5 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The school system says that the rise in cases, household contacts and quarantines has caused an inability to staff all necessary instructional positions, according to a release on Monday.
Students will be receiving instructions from their teachers regarding assignments. All extracurricular activities have been canceled as well until Jan. 5.
