Austin-East Alumni Association surpasses goal, raises funds for electronic sign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A project two years in the making is finally coming to an end. Austin-East High School is getting a much-needed electronic message board after the school’s alumni association raised funds to replace the sign outside the school.

“What the sign will do is it will be a very effective communication tool for the school,” George Underwood, president of the Austin-East Alumni Association, said. “Imagine, if you will, students who receive honors being able to come to school and see their picture up honored and celebrated by their classmates, faculty members who do a good job being celebrated … business of the school.”

The project was delayed because of the pandemic but will finally be completed this year right before school starts. The alumni association raised more than $67,000 for the sign, more than was required to purchase and build it. Leftover funds were given directly to the school to use. A ceremony will be held for the new message board at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.