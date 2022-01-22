KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East Magnet High School will start virtual learning for a week on Monday, Jan. 24, due to staffing shortages. The school said students will attend class using Teams through Canvas and attendance will be taken.

Austin-East posted the schedule for these virtual days on social media.

First block: 8:30 – 9:50

Second block: 10 – 11:20

Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15

Third block: 12:20 – 1:40

Advisory: 1:50 – 2:15

Fourth block: 2:25 – 3:45

Austin-East was the only school Knox County School leaders said they applied to the state for a virtual learning waiver this week. As of writing, the school plans to be virtual until Friday, Jan. 28.

Outside of Knox County Schools, the private school Emerald Academy also received a waiver to go virtual on Monday, Jan. 24. Three public schools are going virtual Monday and Tuesday: Big Ridge Elementary School, Maynardville Elementary School and Paullette Elementary School in Union County.