KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East Magnet High School will start virtual learning for a week on Monday, Jan. 24, due to staffing shortages. The school said students will attend class using Teams through Canvas and attendance will be taken.
Austin-East posted the schedule for these virtual days on social media.
- First block: 8:30 – 9:50
- Second block: 10 – 11:20
- Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15
- Third block: 12:20 – 1:40
- Advisory: 1:50 – 2:15
- Fourth block: 2:25 – 3:45
Austin-East was the only school Knox County School leaders said they applied to the state for a virtual learning waiver this week. As of writing, the school plans to be virtual until Friday, Jan. 28.
Outside of Knox County Schools, the private school Emerald Academy also received a waiver to go virtual on Monday, Jan. 24. Three public schools are going virtual Monday and Tuesday: Big Ridge Elementary School, Maynardville Elementary School and Paullette Elementary School in Union County.