Austin-East moving to online learning, returning after fall break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East High School will move to online learning starting Monday, Oct. 5.
Knox County Schools announced the move just before 2 p.m. Friday. Plans are for students to return to in-person instruction after fall break. The online-only learning will be for five days. Fall break runs Oct. 12-16.
