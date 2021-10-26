KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of senior girls are preparing to lead an important conversation with their classmates at Austin-East Magnet High School.

They say they want to “spread Black girl joy around the community,” and they need your help. The four seniors represent Brown Sugar Blessings. The group is collecting donations of hygiene products to hand out at their event, Girl Talk.



“That’s part of our idea, bringing everyone together, a group of girls together so the entire group knows they are not alone,” Anndrena Downs said.

Girl Talk will focus on unifying and supporting other women. Girls in every grade at Austin-East are invited to be a part of the conversation.



“I want all the girls to feel relieved of things that they feel like they’ve been stressing over, or they feel weird about, or if they’re like an outcast, making them feel like they are not an outcast. All girls go through the same thing,” Briashay Moore said.

They hope to inspire other girls to live by their motto: Own your magic, walk in purpose.

“That means for a Black girl, for a brown girl like me, it’s on your magic walking in confidence, walking up with your chest held up high. Just walking into the room and lighting up the whole room,” Erion Lee said.

The group needs lip gloss, journals, hygiene wipes, pads/tampons, compact mirrors, party liners, pens, and deodorant. You can drop off donations for the hygiene drive in the front office at Austin-East.



Girl Talk is on Friday, Oct. 29, in the performing arts auditorium.