Austin-East students walk out of class in protest prior to dismissal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at Austin-East Magnet High School participated in a walkout Monday, two weeks since Anthony Thompson Jr. was killed in an officer-involved shooting in one of the school bathrooms.

A group of students reportedly left class for the day about 15 minutes before the dismissal bell sounded.

The students then gathered around the memorial made for Thompson near the school, then observed a moment of silence.

Soon after, they chanted Thompson’s name.

Students attending in-person classes at the high school returned to class last week. When they returned Knox County Schools implemented new security measures including searches and metal detection wands.

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

This is a developing story.