Back to school 2021: Start dates, mask mandates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee students are preparing to return to the classroom. For some, it will be the first time in two years they will have stepped on campus. Here is a rundown of start dates and whether school districts are requiring masks to be worn to start the 2021-22 school year.

Anderson County

Anderson County Schools: Student registration is Aug. 4. Classes begin Aug. 9-11 with a staggered start. Masks are optional.

Clinton City Schools: First day of classes is Aug. 9. CCS will require that a mask be worn by both teachers and students during certain activities throughout the day. If a parent does not want their child to wear a mask at any time during the school day, they need to contact the principal by email to confirm the request and explain any medical reasons why.

Oak Ridge Schools: Students report July 28 and will be dismissed early. On July 29 only kindergarten through fourth grade will report. Students and staff are expected and will be required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible. Students and staff who have a medical condition that makes the wearing of a face covering problematic are asked to consult their school’s principal.

Blount County

Alcoa City Schools: Students will follow a staggered start schedule by last names July 21-23. The first day is July 21 (for student last names A-F); then July 22 (Student last names G-M); then July 23 (student last names N-Z).

Blount County Schools: Kindergarten students have a staggered start Aug 2-13. Parents should check with their student’s school for specific times and dates. For grades 1-12 students with a last name A through K will go Aug. 2 and Aug. 4. Students with a last name L through Z will go Aug. 3 and Aug. 5. All students will go Aug. 6.

Maryville City Schools: Registration is July 29. Students with last name A through K will go Aug. 3. Students with a last name L through Z will go Aug. 4.

Campbell County

Campbell County Schools: Registration is Aug. 6 and is a shortened day. First full day of classes is Aug. 9.

Claiborne County

Claiborne County Schools: First full day of classes is Aug. 9.

Cocke County

Cocke County Schools: Students will go for an abbreviated day, until 1 p.m. Aug. 3. The first full day of classes is Aug. 4.

Cumberland County

Cumberland County Schools: Students will go until 10 a.m. Aug. 2. The first full day of classes is Aug. 4.

Fentress County

Fentress County Schools: Registration for all students will be Aug. 3. It will be an abbreviated day. The first full day for all students Aug. 9.

York Institute: Registration for all students will be Aug. 3. It will be an abbreviated day. The first full day for all students Aug. 9.

Grainger County

Grainger County Schools: Students will go to school for a half-day on Aug. 4. The first full day of classes is Aug. 5.

Hancock County

Hancock County Schools: An administrative day is being held July 30. The first full day of classes is Aug. 2.

Hamblen County

Hamblen County Schools: The first day for students is Aug. 5.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Schools: The first full day for students is Aug. 5.

Knox County

Christian Academy of Knoxville: Sixth and ninth grade orientation is Aug. 9. The first day of school is Aug. 10. Students will be dismissed early.

Diocese of Knoxville Catholic Schools: The first day of school is Aug. 3. Face mask usage will be at the discretion of the parents. Employees and students should bring protective facial coverings to school daily and wear them when physical distancing cannot be maintained or when directed by the supervising adult.

Grace Christian Academy: New Student (Upper School) Orientation and the back-to-school celebration is Aug. 10. The first day of school for all students is Aug. 12. For the 2021-22 school year, masks will not be required but will be optional for students and staff.

Knoxville Catholic High School: Registration day for grades 10-12 is Aug. 5. Freshmen registration and orientation day is Aug. 6. The first day for all students is Aug. 9. Face mask usage will be at the discretion of the student’s parent(s). However, employees and students should bring protective facial coverings to school daily in case there is a need to wear the masks.

Knox County Schools: Orientation for sixth and ninth grades is Aug. 5. All students will go for a half-day on Aug. 9. The first full day of classes. is Aug. 10. Masks will not be required for students, teachers or employees, although they will be allowed at each individual’s discretion.

Webb School of Knoxville: New seventh and eighth-grade student orientation is Aug. 12 from 9-11 a.m. Returning eighth-grade students will go Aug. 13 from 8-11:40 a.m. New 10th, 11th and 12th grade student orientation is Aug. 13 from 9-10 a.m. Freshman orientation is Aug. 13 from 12:30-4 p.m. Returning seventh-grade students will be Aug. 16 from 8-11:40 a.m. Sophomore orientation will be from 8:30-11:50 a.m. Aug. 16. Junior orientation is 12:30-3:50 p.m. Aug. 16. First day for second and fourth grades is Aug. 17. Sixth grade orientation is 8-11:40 a.m. Aug. 17. Senior orientation is 8:30-11:50 a.m. Aug 17. The first day for first, third and fifth grade students is Aug. 18. Pre-K and kindergarten students will be split Aug. 17 and 18. The first full day for all students in Middle and Upper schools is Aug. 18. The first full day for grades Pre-K through fifth grade is Aug. 19.

Loudon County

Loudon County Schools: Registration day is Aug. 2. The first full day for students is Aug. 4.

Monroe County

Monroe County Schools: The first day of school is Aug. 5. Students will be dismissed at 10 a.m. The first full day of classes is Aug. 6.

Morgan County

Morgan County Schools: The first day of classes is Aug. 4. Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. The first full day of school is Aug. 6.

Roane County

Roane County Schools: Classes begin Aug. 4. Students will go for half the day. The first full day of classes Aug. 6.

Scott County

Scott County Schools: The first full day of classes is Aug. 9.

Sevier County

Sevier County Schools: The first day for students is Aug. 16.

The King’s Academy: The first day of school is Aug. 4.

Union County

Union County Schools: Students with last names beginning with A through J will go Aug. 9. Students with last names beginning with K through Z will go Aug. 10. All students will report Aug. 12.