KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With school starting soon, sales tax-free weekend offers an opportunity for students’ families to get what they need while saving some money.
From July 29-31, clothing, school supplies, and computers, with a few exceptions, will be sales tax free according to the Tennessee Revenue Office. The exceptions are available for items purchased both in-store and online, as long as they are for personal use, not business or trade.
Clothing
Any general apparel that is originally priced at $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc., is eligible for the exemption.
Restrictions include:
- Apparel items that are priced over $100.
- Items that are sold together, such as outfit sets or shoes, cannot be split to cost under the price limit.
- Accessories, such as jewelry or handbags, and sports equipment are not included in the exemption.
School Supplies
School supplies that are originally priced at $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes
Restrictions include:
- School or art supplies that cost more than $100.
- Items that are sold together are cannot be split to cost under the price limit.
Computers
Computers or laptops, or tablet computers for personal use that are originally priced at $1,500 or less.
Restrictions include:
- Storage items, such as flash drives or compact discs.
- Individually purchased software.
- Printer supplies.
- Household appliances.
This weekend is one of three tax-free periods. From July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2023 gun safes and safety equipment are sales-tax free, and from August 1-31, 2022 food and food ingredients, such as what is available in grocery stores, are sales tax free.
