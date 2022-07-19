KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With school starting soon, sales tax-free weekend offers an opportunity for students’ families to get what they need while saving some money.

From July 29-31, clothing, school supplies, and computers, with a few exceptions, will be sales tax free according to the Tennessee Revenue Office. The exceptions are available for items purchased both in-store and online, as long as they are for personal use, not business or trade.

Clothing

Any general apparel that is originally priced at $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc., is eligible for the exemption.

Restrictions include:

Apparel items that are priced over $100.

Items that are sold together, such as outfit sets or shoes, cannot be split to cost under the price limit.

Accessories, such as jewelry or handbags, and sports equipment are not included in the exemption.

School Supplies

School supplies that are originally priced at $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Restrictions include:

School or art supplies that cost more than $100.

Items that are sold together are cannot be split to cost under the price limit.

Computers

Computers or laptops, or tablet computers for personal use that are originally priced at $1,500 or less.

Restrictions include:

Storage items, such as flash drives or compact discs.

Individually purchased software.

Printer supplies.

Household appliances.

This weekend is one of three tax-free periods. From July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2023 gun safes and safety equipment are sales-tax free, and from August 1-31, 2022 food and food ingredients, such as what is available in grocery stores, are sales tax free.

