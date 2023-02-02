KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Bearden High School student is the first in Knox County Schools to achieve four certifications from one of the IT industry’s top trade associations.

Vladimir Serov received four certifications from CompTIA that test different knowledge standards from entry-level to expert.

“Cathcart was sitting there talking with me, I think it was like on lunch break, and he was like, ‘Well I’ve never had a student pass the Core Four before’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds like something I’d love to do,'” Serov said.

The “Core Four” includes ITF+, A+, Security+ and Network+.

Serov crammed 40 hours of studying in three days for the ITF+. He mastered all four certifications in one year.

Dr. Tim Cathcart, a math and cybersecurity teacher at Bearden High School, is credited with motivating his students to rise above the challenges.

“His cyber classes have always been a great help, either motivationally or helping me understand concepts, you know get better at cyber security,” Serov said.

Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand and industry-recognized credentials are career accelerators for students. Serov’s hard work has paid off and he hopes his success inspires other students to unlock their potential.

“I just feel like people haven’t seen another person do it up until this point and now obviously there’s been people working towards it before, there’s more people working towards it now. I feel like I’ve motivated people and that makes me pretty glad,” Serov said.

Serov has applied for a summer job in cybersecurity. He says the employer told him his specific work skills and certifications were more attractive than a college degree.