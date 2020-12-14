Blount County Schools moving to virtual learning Wednesday through Thursday; closed on Friday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Schools say all students will move to virtual learning from Wednesday through Thursday and will be closed Friday.
