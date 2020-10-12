Blount County Schools offering free home weekend meal bags to students

Alcoa City Schools staff members hand bags of food for children to families on Monday, May 18. ACS has been serving about 5,500 meals a week while school buildings remain closed because of the coronavirus and plans to continue the meal program through June. The free breakfast and lunch program is open to any child 18 or younger. AHS distributes food from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.(Tom Sherlin/The Daily Times via AP)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Schools will send students home with weekend meal bags to all students at no cost to families beginning this Friday.

Blount County Schools said bags will be distributed every Friday through Dec. 11 with the exception of Nov. 27, the weekend following Thanksgiving.

Each bag will contain two breakfast and two lunch meals. Students do not need to sign up in order to participate.

Blount County Schools encouraged students to participate by picking up a meal bag on Friday afternoons. Parents are asked to check their child’s backpack to ensure maximum freshness.

