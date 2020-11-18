Blount County Schools: Virtual learning to start earlier for William Blount High, Heritage Middle students

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at William Blount High School and Heritage Middle School will be switching to virtual learning instruction on Thursday and Friday; which is ahead of the previous date shared by school officials earlier this week.

As announced by school officials on Monday, all Blount County Schools students will receive virtual learning instruction beginning Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 ahead of the Thanksgiving break and holiday.

Blount County Schools plans to return to in-person learning in all buildings on Nov. 30.