Boyd Foundation donates $650K to Green Magnet Academy for outdoor classroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A $650,000 donation from the Boyd Foundation will pay for an outdoor classroom, stage, track, basketball court and more at Green Magnet Academy. The donation was announced Tuesday.

“The Boyd Foundation is excited to partner with Green Magnet and Principal (Jessica) Holman to reimagine the outdoor space for its students,” Randy Boyd, president and co-founder of the Boyd Foundation, said. “Imaginative play, recess and outdoor learning are critical components to a child’s overall development. Promoting fun and a healthy lifestyle, we hope this new outdoor space is utilized by Green Magnet students for years to come.”

The project was designed by Hedstrom Landscape Architecture and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

“I never would have imagined that a project like this was a possibility for our school,” Holman said. “Reimagining our outdoor space will be a huge blessing for our students, and I am very thankful for the Boyd family’s willingness to invest in the GMA school community.”

“Support from community partners plays an essential role in our educational mission,” Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “The Boyd Foundation and the Boyd family have been extremely generous to Knox County Schools for many years, and I am grateful for their passion about a new outdoor learning space at Green Magnet Academy.”