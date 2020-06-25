Carson-Newman announces plans for fall semester

Breaking News
Education

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Carson-Newman University is following suit with other institutions of higher learning and ending the fall semester at Thanksgiving.

The school announced its plans to resume classes and residential living for the fall semester Thursday.

Classes will begin Aug. 19. In-person instruction will conclude by Thanksgiving and resume with online instruction for the remainder of the semester. Dining and residence halls will remain open.

“As we’ve shared this summer with our campus community, things are going to look a bit different on campus,” Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler said, “The well-being of our students, faculty and staff is paramount.”

“We are working diligently to provide a healthy place to live, work and study. Because of COVID-19, we’re going to have to change some of our routines. However, Carson-Newman’s mission has not changed. It is just being expressed in new and creative ways.”

The fall plan encourages the campus community to conduct daily health monitoring, practice physical distancing, wear masks when appropriate, practice good personal hygiene, and report symptoms or possible exposure. Enhanced cleaning protocols will also be in place.

Measures to keep physical distancing guidelines in place while still hosting in-person class, including moving sizeable courses into large classrooms, dividing sections into smaller meeting groups during the week, and providing hybrid-learning opportunities to enhance face-to face-courses, are also a part of the plan.

The University is encouraging students to limit travel and remain on campus during the fall semester. Fall break has also been canceled. You can find more information on the school’s COVID-19 website.

