Carter High School library to undergo first renovation in 30 years thanks to grant award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Carter High School will soon be able to build a “future lab”.

The future lab will be a brand new space in the library. School officials said the space will help expose students to the opportunities that are out there after graduation. The space is set to offer students help with resumes and college applications – even virtual college tours.

Librarian Emily Briano was awarded an $8,100 from the Knox Education Foundation to make the dream a reality.

“Our kids go all sorts of different places and I want them to have all the advantages and knowledge that will help them be successful.” Emily Briano, Carter High School Librarian

We’re told the school’s library space has not been renovated in 30 years so the staff are excited for change.