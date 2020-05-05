Chancellor strikes down Tennessee private school voucher law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Martin struck down the state’s private school voucher law, known as the Education Savings Account (ESA) pilot program on Monday.

The law would have applied only to students in Davidson and Shelby Counties, and Martin ruled that it violated the Home Rule provision of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibits the General Assembly from passing laws that target specific counties without local approval.

The voucher law was enacted in May 2019 over strong objections of legislators of both counties and would have began in the 2021-2022 school year. Governor Lee accelerated the timeline with plans to issue vouchers starting in the Fall.

“Chancellor Martin’s decision today, granting the counties’ summary judgment motion, now permanently enjoins the state from implementing the unconstitutional voucher program,” said the ACLU in a statement to News 2.