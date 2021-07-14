CIA sponsoring robotics education in Oak Ridge

ORAU Robotics Academy 2020

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of students in Oak Ridge is getting hands-on experience in robotics through the CIA Robotics Academy of Oak Ridge. The week-long camp was made possible through a sponsorship from the Central Intelligence Agency.

It kicked off on Monday, July 12, and runs until Friday, July 16 at the ORAU classroom. Two dozen students will work together to design, build and program robots. The goal is that the academy will allow students to develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Students are encouraged to find creative solutions to the engineering challenges they face in creating their robots.

The class is lead by Tad Douce. Douce is the executive director of EduEverything, Inc., where he also serves as director of events for the National Robotics Challenge and Drones in School.

The event culminates with a Battlebots competition that will see the students’ creations square off in remote-controlled combat.

