Cocke County announces move to remote learning for Dec. 17-18 ahead of winter break

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Cocke County Schools will make the move to remote learning for Thursday and Friday as the school system’s winter break is set to begin Monday, December 21.

Staff will still report to school on Dec. 17 and 18.

Students are set to return to school Wednesday, January 6.

