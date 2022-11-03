KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Fulton Comic and Manga Club are creators and cosplayers. They hold weekly meetings where they read comic books and draw and write their own storylines for publication.

“I can draw something simple, and I can make up an entire crazy story,” said Josiah, a club member.

Sandra Campbell teaches digital design and is one of the club sponsors. She said in more than 10 years the club has grown from a handful of students to as many as 20.

“We want these kids to have a place. We want them to have a voice. We want them to have a community that they belong to a sense of that,” said Campbell.

The club has helped students make friends with similar interests and created a culture that nurtures talent.

“It helps them create number one, a sense of self, but it also helps them have something that they can be proud of, that they can show off to others and know that they are now published artists, published writers. That their work is going to be seen,” said Campbell.

They are currently in the process of preparing to publish issues #5 and #6 of the Fulton Comic and Magazine. Students also stay busy attending comic book conventions and learning about the art of cosplay. Most importantly, members say this art form is helping them find self-expression.

“Comic Club is where you can fully express yourself. You draw your own style or when you are working on a comic you collide with all our styles into one comic. You pretty much get to be yourself,” said Courtney, a club member.

The club meets on Fridays for an hour from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. in room 201. Students can email sandra.campbell@knoxschools.org if they’re interested in joining.