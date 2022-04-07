CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring has sprung in the Clinch River Community School greenhouse, and the school’s annual plant sale is off to a fantastic start. Agriculture students have already raised $9,000 in the first few days.

On weekdays you can follow the daisy trail to the greenhouse and inside you’ll find rows of plants and veggies for sale.

“It’s just crazy to think we started these off as really small plants, transplanting them to flats and things like that, and now look how big they are,” said CRCS student Autumn Howell.

The community is taking notice. Kendra McCoig, the school’s agriculture teacher, says sales Monday on opening day were at an all-time high.

“People from the community are coming out to support us and to buy the plants that they have literally grown with their own two hands,” McCoig said.

Students at the Anderson County school oversee growing and selling everything in the greenhouse. All the money they raise goes back into the school’s agriculture program.

“I was really excited that people really want to come buy plants from us,” Howell said. “It means a lot.”

The annual fundraiser’s benefits go beyond the bank. It’s teaching students that gardening is good medicine.

“I know when I’m having a hard day or something like that, I’ll call Ms. McCoig or get my teacher to call her and be like, ‘Hey can I just come in the greenhouse and plant?’,” Howell said.

Twylia Thompson is cultivating her green thumb. Hands in the dirt, she’s learning gardening requires patience and attention.

“I mainly put hangers on the hanging baskets, transplant things and fix things other students didn’t do correctly,” Thompson said.

Plants reflect the kind of care they get and at Clinch River, the care is top-notch.

“I was proud of myself and all the hard work I chose to put into it because I didn’t have to, but I chose to, so I was really proud of myself,” Thompson said.

The greenhouse is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Only cash and checks are accepted.

The spring plant sale runs through the end of the month or until their inventory runs out.