Coronavirus: Knox County Schools leaders discuss student quarantine protocols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, leaders with Knox County Schools discussed making changes to how the school system is handling student quarantining protocols.

Currently, students can be told to quarantine at home for 14 days.

The discussion occurred 59 minutes into the meeting. Knox County parents shared their children’s experience with the school district’s current quarantining protocol during the public forum portion of the discussion item.

One parent, Angie G. shared that she found out through social media that more than 2,000 students had been quarantined — when they weren’t sick.

However, Knox County Health Department director Dr. Martha Buchanan later answered to the significance behind this and for what method quarantining is used.

“I put out about I guess it’s been about 12 days… just Facebook, I just asked parents, ‘hey have any of your kids been quarantined?'” Angie G. said. “I really didn’t fathom what was going to happen. As of – when I met with them this morning, I had a count of 2,004 kids who were quarantined that never got sick. And 179 teachers who were quarantined who never got sick.”

She then said that as of that afternoon, the number was up to more than 2,100 students whose parents say were quarantined who had not been sick.

“I understand that there’s fear and I get it, but our kids — you guys fought so hard to have them in the building, we need them in the building. We need them there. They’re fighting to be there and they’re doing everything that you tell them to do,” Angie G. said. “So that little post that I made was pretty eye-opening to me, and if there were that many that shared with me, how many are there that aren’t? That just kept their kids home for two weeks, they got behind in learning, they got behind in everything else. And I know we don’t want that. So we want them to be in the building.”

School board member Mike McMillian tossed around the idea of shortening that time at home to help keep students in the classroom. But Knox County Health Department director Dr. Martha Buchanan defended the 14-day quarantine.

“We are not in a place, I believe, where we need to changing things,” Buchanan said to the school board in regards to data sharing.

“Quarantine is for well people,” Buchanan clarified. “That’s the whole point of quarantine. You don’t have the disease yet, we want to keep you from getting the disease, but want to keep other people from getting the disease from you, just in case you do get it. We use it for lots of other things, not just Covid. And it works. It’s working. Your cases in your schools are low, in part because of quarantine. I firmly believe that.”

No vote or further action was taken by the school board, as the topic was a discussion item within the regular meeting agenda.

According to KCS’s COVID-19 Dashboard, as of Wednesday, there are 1,462 Knox County students and staff in quarantine.