Coronavirus Tennessee: Roane State Community College outlines fall semester safety plans

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Roane State Community College students will be required to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and complete daily wellness screenings as part of the school’s fall reopening plan.

The community college’s fall plans include both online and in-person learning options for students as well.

Roane State is requesting that students and employees self-report a COVID-19 positive test result as soon as possible using an online portal on the college website. Positive tests should be reported regardless of remote work or learning status.

“These safety measures have been put in place in order to protect every member of the Roane State family so that our mission of providing a stellar education can continue,” RSCC President Chris Whaley said. “We ask for patience and understanding from our students this fall as this will certainly be an adjustment for all of us. Given what we’ve accomplished so far, we know we are up to the challenge.”

Roane State has added more distance-learning and web-based courses this fall to meet the demand of its students.

“We have more online offerings for fall 2020 than any schedule we’ve ever published,” Vice President for Student Learning Diane Ward said. “As students continue to request an online option, we will work to meet those needs.”

Beginning Monday, Aug. 3, regular business hours resume at all Roane State campuses as part of the phased reopening. Schedules vary by campus and are available online at roanestate.edu/campuslocations.

Fall classes at Roane State are scheduled to start on Aug. 19 and registration is still available at roanestate.edu/apply.

