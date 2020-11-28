COVID-19 cases among staff, students pushes McMinn Central High, two other McMinn schools online

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McMinn Central High School in Englewood, Tenn. Source: Google Earth

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — McMinn Central High School and two McMinn County elementary schools will remain home for virtual learning beginning Monday.

McMinn County Schools said Saturday MCHS, Calhoun Elementary and E.K. Baker Elementary will receive at-home virtual and paper packet instruction. All employees will report according to a the school system’s Facebook page.

Englewood, Mt. View, Niota, Riceville and Rogers Creek elementary schools will be on normal schedule with regular bus routes.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter