COVID-19 cases among staff, students pushes McMinn Central High, two other McMinn schools online

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — McMinn Central High School and two McMinn County elementary schools will remain home for virtual learning beginning Monday.

McMinn County Schools said Saturday MCHS, Calhoun Elementary and E.K. Baker Elementary will receive at-home virtual and paper packet instruction. All employees will report according to a the school system’s Facebook page.

Englewood, Mt. View, Niota, Riceville and Rogers Creek elementary schools will be on normal schedule with regular bus routes.