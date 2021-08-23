COVID-19 cluster reported at UT-Knoxville; 116 active cases among students and employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the fall semester resumes once again, The University of Tennessee system is once again tracking COVID-19 cases at its six college campuses across the state.

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville has identified a cluster that occurred on Aug. 15 with five cases linked to the Chi Omega sorority house. The cluster was identified on Aug. 22. Those individuals have worked with UT’s COVID support team.

The university also reports there are 116 total active cases on campus; 91 of those are students and 25 of those are employees.

UT-Knoxville reported 70 total active cases (20 employees, 50 students) on Aug. 18 when classes began. That’s a 65% increase from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22.

Here’s what COVID support looks like on UT’s campus: “The university monitors the number of students and employees actively receiving COVID support. Members of the campus community should complete the COVID support form if they test positive for COVID-19, are awaiting a COVID-19 test result, have developed COVID-19 symptoms, or have been identified as a close contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19. Individuals who complete the form receive guidance regarding appropriate health and safety measures from the COVID support team. Based on CDC guidance, not everyone who submits a form will be required to isolate or quarantine.”

Visit utk.edu/coronavirus for COVID-19 information at UT-Knoxville and tennessee.edu/coronavirus for systemwide data.