KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dance instructor is combining her passions for ballet and photography.

Lining the walls inside the Red Gallery in Knoxville’s Historic Old City are black-and-white photos with strategic pops of color.

“I wanted to emit emotion, and I wanted to show places in Knoxville because I’m so passionate about dance in Knoxville,” Michelle Carr said.

Carr is a ballerina and instructor with more than 30 years of experience. During the pandemic she added photographer to her resume.

“My initial (reaction) was like ‘oh my god, they look so good’ and not just the art but the girls,” Carr said. “I feel so proud of them.”

Carr featured girls from local dance companies, many of whom she’s taught over the years.

“There’s a lot of passion coming through and that’s because that’s what we do on stage,” Carr said.

When the theatres closed, paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they moved outside. Their stage became alleys, trucks, and railroad tracks, but the tutus and pointe shoes stayed.

“It is part of who we are,” Carr said. “We are Southern. We are Knoxville. But we also have art, and there is a way to fuse that together and create something magical.”

Carr wanted to merge ballet with East Tennessee culture. She also put dancers autographed pointe shoes on display to show the dedication and pain they endure through their training and career.

“I wanted used (pointe shoes) because I want to show how much blood, sweat and tears goes into this,” she said. “It looks so effortless and it’s just not. It is a sport. It’s just not a ball.”

Carr’s work will be featured in the Red Gallery until Feb. 18. In the spring the exhibit will move to the gallery space in the Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain on Gay Street.