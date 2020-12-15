Day 1: All Knox County Schools students begin virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday was the first day all students within Knox County Schools learned online.

The district went ‘red’, which means too many teachers and students would’ve been out of class due to COVID-19 related reasons, and they didn’t have enough substitutes to fill in.

With every single student learning virtually this week, parents, depending on their family’s situation, had to figure out what to do: Either take off from work, find child care or let the older siblings man the household.

We spoke with three parents whose families and children adapted to the circumstances, for now.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley opened their doors during the day while KCS went virtual so parents didn’t have to worry about taking off from work.

Kimberly Wooten, a single mom, couldn’t take off all week because she needed the income in order to support her daughter.

She was appreciative of the Boys & Girls Club for being open this week.

“I don’t have family in the area, so it’s just me and her. So, I would really be at a loss if I didn’t have an organization like Boys and Girls Club to help support us,” Wooten said.

Wooten said she knew the staff could handle any issues that popped up, which one did.

According KCS leaders, there was a Google outage and some students weren’t able to use their Chromebooks, but the issue was fixed shortly later.

Due to a Google outage, it is possible that your student may not be able to operate their Chromebook. Please have your student attempt to log on. The vendor is aware and working to resolve this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and will update families as we know more. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) December 14, 2020

As of Monday, Knox County Boys & Girls Club locations still had room for more students.

Chrissy Pierce was also able to find childcare for her kids.

She took her kids to Central Baptist Church in Fountain City, where they usually attended day care.

“I’m a nurse and (my husband is) a police officer… we were very grateful that they were able to pull a program together so quickly that the kids can go to this week,” Pierce said.

Pierce said she was a little worried after the kids already had technical difficulty due to the Google outage, but she thought at the very least, the last week before the holiday break shouldn’t be too hard.

However, for Melissa Lawing, the week was going to be a little difficult.

Despite having a few days’ heads-up, Lawing wasn’t able to find childcare that was affordable or one she felt comfortable dropping her kids off at.

Her usual go-to child care wasn’t taking students this week.

“That daycare didn’t have enough internet support for all the children that were there to do online learning, so they weren’t accepting any online learning children,” Lawing said.

Her oldest son had been virtual for the last couple of weeks, but she could take him to her work while he was online.

With two other younger kids having to stay home this week as well, that wouldn’t have been possible this time around.

“They need a lot of help. I was kind of surprised at that, you know, I had to help my youngest pull out the right papers and having find it and then help him get it on at the right time,” Lawing said.

Lawing’s solution was to split taking days off with her husband, which wasn’t their ideal solution, but it was all they could do.

She said she tried calling the school district’s central office for guidance on what else was possible, but she said they weren’t much help.

“We can handle this week. My biggest fear, and part of the reason I had originally contacted the superintendent’s office, was the future and wanting to make sure they had more guidance in place for assistance and somewhere for your kids to go,” Lawing said.

Lawing said come January, she’s not sure what her family will do if the situation stays the same.

She hopes by then, the district will be able to provide a little more resources.

Of course, Lawing truly hopes her kids won’t have virtual class because it causes her youngest child anxiety.

Three families, three options taken. This hardly reflects the full scope of the thousands of other families currently dealing with the online situation, but there was one common thing all three parents we spoke with shared.

All three parents wanted to thank the teachers for their hard work to switch everything virtual.

They said their kids’ teachers tried to prep them last week, so the switch wouldn’t be too hard.