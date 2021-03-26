Director of UT Howard Baker Jr. Center retiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matt Murray, director of the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, will retire July 31.

The university made the announcement Friday.

Murray is credited with focusing the center’s programming to leadership and governance, energy and environment, and global security, and establishing a fellows program.

The center also began new programs such as the Legislative Leaders Academy, a joint program with the UT Institute for Public Service that helps prepare newly elected members of the Tennessee General Assembly, and the Washington Program, a two-week intensive course for students conducted in Washington, D.C.

“Since Dr. Murray took over as director in 2012, he has transformed the center by shaping its role as a source for nonpartisan data-driven policy analysis and expertise in Tennessee,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “He’s had a stellar career, and we will miss his leadership.”

Murray also helped the center establish a minor in public policy analytics and host its first U.S. Senate candidate debate in 2018.

The university said it will start an internal search for Murray’s successor immediately and hopes to have a new leader in place by Aug. 1.