Drone class taking flight at Roane State

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A new class is taking off this spring at Roane State Community College.

AERO 1030 W01 prepares students to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 Remote Pilot Aeronautical Knowledge test to obtain certification for flying drones. The FAA Remote Pilot Certificate must be completed during the course at the student’s expense.

Matt Waters, associate professor of Mass Communications, will teach the three-hour, 15-week class, which will be offered completely online. He has included basic drone flight training in mass communications classes since 2017.

Topics include regulations, loading and performance, and small unmanned aircraft operations.

“This class is designed for people who need certification to fly drones commercially, and that can include safety officers, structural inspectors, professional videographers and even students who are interested in pursuing aeronautics as a career,” Waters said.

Students will learn airspace classifications and flight restrictions. They’ll also learn about radio communication procedures, airport operations and preflight inspection procedures.

The class will run online from Jan. 19 until May 7. Spring registration is now open. New students can apply for admission at Roane State by visiting roanestate.edu/apply. The course schedule can be viewed online at roanestate.edu/schedule.