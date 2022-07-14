KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Teens with an interest in food are training to become future chefs through the YouthForce Culinary Arts Technical Training camp at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

“I think a lot of kids are surprised by how much they already know about food,” said Jacob Neblett.

Neblett, culinary arts teacher at Karns High School, is teaching this week’s three-day culinary camp. He covers the kitchen fundamentals while cooking some creative and impressive recipes.

“A lot of these new things that we’re cooking I never knew, like Neb putting Lay’s chips in the cookies and stuff. It’s just something new to try,” said Brooklyn Bullard, a camper.

Campers are also learning how to prep, cook and present. In the short time, they’ve been together, Neblett says he’s seen a lot of growth and confidence in the kitchen will take a person far.

“The confidence, if you’ve got that then you can always go out and expand your skill set on your own,” said Neblett.

At the end of camp, he likes to give compliments to the young chefs.

“Kids doing work during the summertime, you would think there would be a lot more groans, but everyone comes in with such passion and it’s a lot of fun,” said Neblett.

Find more information about participating in the YouthForce camps, visit bgctnv.org/youthforce.