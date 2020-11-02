Education in Tennessee: TN Promise scholarship application deadline extended for Class of 2021 to Dec. 1

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Monday afternoon Tennessee Achieves announced that the Tennessee Promise scholarship application deadline for the Class of 2021 has been extended to Dec. 1.

The original deadline was set for November 2, now, students must apply by Dec. 1 to be eligible for the scholarship.

The application is available at https://t.co/DGJUuQ4azf.

According to the TSAC Student Portal:

For optimal performance, please use a browser other than Internet Explorer. Information provided by the student when creating an account and applying for scholarships online must be accurate. Failure to provide accurate information will cause a delay in determining your scholarship eligibility or potential loss of an award. You must know the following when creating a student portal account:

Student’s First Name and Last Name – as it appears on the Social Security card

Student’s Social Security Number – as it appears on the Social Security card

Student’s Date of Birth

Student’s email address (if available)

IMPORTANT: Applying for a scholarship (example: the Tennessee Promise) is not complete once a student portal account has been created.

Next, you must re-enter your Username and Password and answer the challenge question. Once you have accepted the “User Agreement”, click the “Apply for Scholarships” button and then click the appropriate scholarship program to complete and submit the online application.

For future student portal access to apply online or to view your financial aid summary, it is important to remember the Username and Password you have created.

