KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An elementary school librarian took one of the top honors at Knox County Schools Teacher of the Year banquet this month.

Lauren Fevrier, the librarian at Bonny Kate Elementary School, is one of three district-wide winners who were honored by Knox County Schools. Three educators from each grade cluster were recognized as the 2022 Teacher of the Year. Fevrier was chosen for pre-K to fourth grade.

“That’s honestly one of the greatest compliments, to have people you work with to appreciate you and recognize your hard work,” Fevrier said. “That’s incredibly humbling.”

Fevrier is cultivating a love of reading in students. She was previously a police officer for around 10 years and while working as an school resource officer in Blount County she “caught the bug” and decided she wanted to get in the classroom.

“One of my goals, when I came here, was to make sure that our school had a reading mindset,” Fevrier said. “We just wanted to be a school that reads.”

According to KCS, Fevrier has created several programs for her school and the district to encourage reading. Her most popular program is the lunch book club.

“They want to come during their social time of lunch and come just talk about books, as a librarian that just pumps me up a lot,” she said.

Students meet in the Bonny Kate library and spend nine weeks diving into the book she’s selected. The book club is such a hit that she has a waitlist.

Fevrier also started an overcoming adversity collection in response to the pandemic to support students’ social and emotional health. She says she’s always had a heart designed to serve people.

“When you get the students that find that book that is just right for them and they get lost and they can’t do anything but tell you about it and light up,” she said. “When you see that that is like the perfect moment. That is that teacher moment where you are like yes I’ve done something. I’m changing something in this person’s life.”

The lunch book club is currently limited to grades three to five. She hopes to eventually include students in second grade.