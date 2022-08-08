KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday marks Knox County students’ first day of the 2022-23 school year.

The day is a half-day, and on Tuesday students will begin attending classes for full days. Knox County Schools has already designated six early-release days for later in the year. Early-release days are different than half-days; as half-days release times are around 11:15 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. dependent upon which school. A full list of release times can be found here.

Masks will be optional for students and staff; the school district also states on its site that students and staff should follow the advice of their health care provider regarding COVID-19. Chromebooks will be provided to all K-12 students.

Law enforcement is expected to be enforcing school zone traffic rules throughout the district.

“I hope all the students, all the teachers and staff have a great school year,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in a video shared on his social media. The mayor greeted students at Lonsdale Elementary to welcome them.